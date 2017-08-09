TV shows, music videos filmed at the Madonna Inn in SLO

With its dozens of themed rooms and predominately pink color scheme, the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo is a popular destination for tourists and Hollywood types.

1987’s “Aria,” an art-house anthology set to opera music, remains the only feature film shot at the hotel. But the sprawling property has hosted several other productions over the decades.

Here’s a partial list of television shows and music videos filmed at the Madonna Inn, complete with release dates.

TV shows

“The Girls Next Door,” E! (2008)

“The Bachelor,” ABC (2010)

“Little People, Big World,” TLC (2011)

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” E! (January 2015)

“Top Gear,” BBC (July 2015)

“Guilty Pleasures,” Food Network (July 2016)

Music videos

Roxette, “The Centre of the Heart (Is a Suburb to The Brain)” (2009)

Black Mountain, “Old Fangs”(2010)

Foxes, “Echo” (2012)

Junica, “I Know a Place” (2014)

Grimes, “Flesh without blood/Life in the vivid dream (2015)

Diana Espir, “Side Chick” (2015)

Hey Violet, “Guys My Age” (November 2016)

Lady Antebellum, promotional video for “Heart Break Hotel” (June 14)

Kristinia DeBarge, “Pink Love” (July 27)