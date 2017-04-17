‘Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah coming to Paso Robles

Comedian and television host Trevor Noah will bring his standup act to Paso Robles this summer.
Noah is slated to take the stage June 24 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre. Comedian Angelo Lozada will open the show.
Noah is best known as the host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.” He joined the cast of the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning news commentary show in 2014 as a contributor before succeeding Jon Stewart as host in 2015.
The subject of the 2011 documentary “You Laugh But It’s True,” Noah writes about his experiences growing up in South Africa during the end of apartheid in his 2016 memoir “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.” His latest standup special, “Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark,” debuted on Netflix in February.
Tickets for Noah’s June 24 show cost $45 to $65 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
For information, call 805-286-3680 or visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.
