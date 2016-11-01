Lickety Split Bakery brings fun flavor to Grover Beach

Already known for its cupcakes, Grover Beach’s Lickety Split Bakery is quickly becoming recognized for a wider array of delectable delights — ranging from croissants to cookies to creative custom cakes.
The new approach is thanks to new ownership from newlyweds Lalo and Jamie Tejeda. Five months into their marriage, the Tejadas took over the business in May from Jan Evans. She purchased it in 2011, the same year the Tejedas met.
Owning a bakery “was both of our dreams, individually — even before we met,” Jamie Tejeda said. “But it was part of our five-year plan after getting married, not our five-month plan!”
The unexpected opportunity arose when the couple discovered Evans was thinking about selling the business. She wanted to spend more time with her family, but didn’t want Lickety Split Bakery to go to just anyone.
“We spent a couple weeks talking, and got to know each other, and felt like it was a good fit for all of us,” Jamie Tejeda said.
Located on the 1500 block of West Grand Avenue, Lickety Split Bakery is tucked in a small shopping plaza behind some fast food restaurants. The bakery may be a little hard to find on your first visit, but it’s worth the effort.
In addition to the freshly baked goodies, you can enjoy coffee made with French press, drip or pour-over methods. (An espresso machine is on the Tejedas’ wish list.) Two spacious areas in the front of the bakery — one with tables and chairs, the other with more of a lounge vibe — invite patrons to relax with friends, catch up on email or settle in with a book.
“Our goal is to have people just come in and hang out,” Jamie Tejeda said, adding that that the small patio in area in front is dog-friendly.
A graduate of Cal Poly’s Recreations, Parks and Tourism Administration program, concentrating in special events, Tejada brings almost 15 years of hospitality experience to the table. She has managed events at wineries from Paso Robles to Napa, and more recently was a local restaurant manager where she continued to help with events.
For Lalo Tejeda, who does all the baking himself, Lickety Split Bakery represents a return to a family tradition. His great-grandfather opened a bakery in Mexico 85 years ago that’s still going strong, and his grandfather and his siblings also got into the baking business.
Tejeda’s parents operated a deli in Lompoc for many years.
Ten years ago, he was bit by the baking bug and enrolled in Le Cordon Bleu in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area. At the time, “It was the only pastry program available,” he recalled.
After graduation, Tejeda built up a decade of culinary chops at establishments ranging from the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa to several San Luis Obispo restaurants. Most recently he worked at the Chumash Resort Casino in Santa Ynez.
At Lickety Split Bakery, the Tejedas are still offering the wide selection of cupcakes for which the bakery was known before they took over the business. More than 15 flavors are available, including chocolate coma, Eureka lemon and red velvet.
Beyond the cupcakes, Lalo Tejeda’s experience rises to the occasion with an increasing number of new items — ranging from croissants to French macarons, from muffins to scones and from baguettes to banana bread.
Seasonal offerings will include pumpkin bread and special orders of the festive bûche de Nöel; this traditional Christmas treat, popular in French-speaking countries, features buttercream frosted sponge cake shaped and decorated to resemble a Yule log.
Custom orders, holiday or otherwise, are always welcome — including cakes for any occasion.
“We’re still small enough that I can fill almost any request if people give me enough time — at least a day,” Tejeda said. And this talented chef relishes any design challenge. “I love people that like creative stuff,” he said.
Katy Budge is a freelance writer from Atascadero. Contact her at ktbudge@sbcglobal.net.
Lickety Split Bakery
1544 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach
805-481-3255 or licketysplitbakery.com
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Tuesday; closed Wednesdays and holidays.
The scene: With its inviting spaces to relax, this friendly bakery blends a bit of European ambiance with neighborhood charm.
The cuisine: In addition to cupcakes, there are cookies, muffins, scones, croissants, baguettes, macarons, seasonal breads and special occasion cakes.
Expect to spend: Most regular items easily under $5.
