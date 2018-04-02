Break out your bandanna and braids — Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss are coming to Paso

Looks like Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss will be on the road to Paso Robles again this summer.





The multi-Grammy award winning country artists will perform a Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles on Aug. 11.

They last performed at that venue in 2015 as part of a joint tour they undertook the year before, but Nelson definitely isn't a "Red Headed Stranger" to the Central Coast: He's performed around SLO County numerous times, most recently in 2016 in Avila Beach.

The duo are again joining forces for 17 shows during both of their planned tours this summer.

Krauss, known for hits like "When You Say Nothing at All" and "Whiskey Lullaby," is going on a 50-show tour to promote her 2017 album "Windy City," while Nelson, known for classics like "Always on My Mind" and "On the Road Again" will promote his new album, "Last Man Standing."

The latter, coming out in April on his 85th birthday, will feature entirely new songs penned by Nelson and longtime collaborator and producer Buddy Cannon.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. They will be available at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre box office during business hours, online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.

For more information, visit www.VinaRoblesAmphitheatre.com.