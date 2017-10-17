Country legend Kris Kristofferson is coming to SLO County

Country legend Kris Kristofferson will return to the Central Coast for an intimate concert early next year.

Kristofferson, 81, will perform Jan. 5, 2018, at the Fremont Theatre in downtown San Luis Obispo. It’s been nearly a decade since the three-time Grammy Award winner played in San Luis Obispo, at the Performing Arts Center in 2008.

Kristofferson found fame in the 1970s as the country star behind such hit songs as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night.” He formed country supergroup The Highwaymen with Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash.

In addition, Kristofferson has enjoyed a successful side career as a actor whose credits include “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” “Heaven’s Gate” and the “Blade” movies. He won a Golden Globe Award for 1976’s “A Star Is Born.”

Kristofferson was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004.

Tickets for Kristofferson’s concert cost $45 to $55 and go on sale Friday. For more information, visit fremontslo.com.