June 02, 2017 1:29 PM

Kid Rock to return to the California Mid-State Fair

By Sarah Linn

Kid Rock will return to the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles this summer.

The rapping country rocker, whose hits include “Cowboy” and “Bawitdaba,” is slated to take the stage July 23 at the Chumash Grandstand Arena. He’ll be accompanied by his Twisted Brown Trucker Band.

The summer’s show will mark the third time Kid Rock has performed at the fair. He previously played there in 2011 and 2014.

Tickets for Kid Rock’s July 23 show cost $56 to $101 and go on sale June 16.

The California Mid-State Fair runs July 19-30 at the Paso Robles Event Center. For more information, call 1-800-909-FAIR (3247) or visit www.midstatefair.com.

