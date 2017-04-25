Pozo Stampede country music fest canceled five days before event

The eighth annual Pozo Stampede, which had been scheduled for this weekend, has been canceled.
The announcement was made on Facebook by the host, the Pozo Saloon.
The cancellation was due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to the announcement. No other reason was given.
Refunds are available at the point of purchase.
The two-day country music festival was to include Alabama, Randy Houser, Dan + Shay and more. Concertgoers were also allowed to camp at the festival.
The Higher Grounds music festival, scheduled for last weekend at the Pozo Saloon, was also canceled. That concert was to feature Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, Warren G and more.
People who had tickets for both shows expressed disappointment and anger on the Facebook page announcment.
