Singer John Mayer returning to the California Mid-State Fair

Singer-songwriter John Mayer will return this summer to the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.
The seven-time Grammy Award winner is set to take the Chumash Grandstand Arena stage July 24 at the Paso Robles Event Center. He previously performed at the fair in 2008 and 2013.
Known for his blues-flavored pop sound and high-profile relationships with celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, Mayer found mainstream success with the release of his 2001 album “Room for Squares,” featuring the hit songs “Why Georgia” and “Your Body Is a Wonderland.” The latter garnered him his first Grammy win for best male pop vocal performance.
Mayer’s other songs include “Daughters,” “Gravity” and “Waiting for the World to Change.”
Mayer is currently touring in support of his seventh studio album “The Search for Everything,” due out April 14.
Tickets for Mayer’s July 24 concert cost $51 to $131 and go on sale March 24. To purchase, call 1-800-909-FAIR (3247), visit www.midstatefair.com or stop by the Paso Robles Event Center box office at 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles.
The California Mid-State Fair runs July 19-30.
