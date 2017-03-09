Rancid, Dropkick Murphys to play punk rock concert in Avila Beach

Punk bands Rancid and Dropkick Murphys will rock Avila Beach this summer.
The two groups are co-headlining the From Boston to Berkeley Tour, which stops at the Avila Beach Golf Resort on Aug. 18. Also performing are ska revival band The Selecter and Kevin Seconds of hardcore punk group 7Seconds.
Rancid, formed by two former members of influential Berkeley ska band Operation Ivy, found mainstream success in the mid-1990s with its third album “… And Out Come the Wolves,” featuring the songs “Roots Radicals,” “Ruby Soho” and Time Bomb.” The band is due to release a follow-up to 2014’s “... Honor Is All We Know” this year.
Boston-based Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys blends political activism with hard-charging hits such as “I’m Shipping Up to Boston,” featured in the 2006 movie “The Departed.” The group’s ninth studio album, “11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory,” came out Jan. 6.
Tickets for the Aug. 18 concert cost $35, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday (To purchase, call 888-825-5484, visit www.vallitix.com or visit a Vallitix location such as Boo Boo Records in San Luis Obispo.) For information, visit www.otterproductionsinc.com.
