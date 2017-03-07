Stephen Stills, Kenny Wayne Shepherd to play Avila Beach Blues Festival

Blues supergroup The Rides will headline the Avila Beach Blues Festival on Memorial Day weekend.
The band, which features guitarists Stephen Stills and Kenny Wayne Shepherd and keyboard player Barry Goldberg, will take the stage May 28 at the Avila Beach Golf Resort.
Also lined up to perform at the all-ages outdoor music festival, now in its 24th year, are JJ Grey & Mofro, Robert Randolph and The Family Band and Booker T. Jones.
Many of the acts will be familiar to festival fans.
Jones shared the bill with Keb’ Mo’ in 2004, while Grey and his band opened for Bonnie Raitt at the Avila Beach Blues Festival in 2015. Shepherd headlined the festival in 2009, returning in 2011 as part of the Experience Hendrix tribute tour.
Tickets for the Avila Beach Blues Festival cost $55 to $110, and go on sale at noon Friday. (To purchase, call 888-825-5484, visit www.vallitix.com or visit a Vallitix location such as Boo Boo Records in San Luis Obispo.) Children ages 7 and under are free when accompanied by paying adults.
For more information, visit www.otterproductionsinc.com.
