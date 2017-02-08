Led Zeppelin tribute band to play classic rock concert in Paso

Classic rock fans can relive Led Zeppelin’s greatest hits this spring in Paso Robles.
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience will perform May 19 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre, about a year after the tribute band’s latest concert there.
Drummer Jason Bonham, son of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, celebrates the life and music of his famous father with a stage show that incorporates multimedia and storytelling. A typical Led Zeppelin Experience concert features faithful recreations of such songs as “Kashmir,” “Stairway to Heaven” and “Whole Lotta Love.”
Jason Bonham, who plays in Sammy Hagar’s band The Circle, has performed with artists including AC/DC, Jeff Beck, Queen and Ted Nugent.
Tickets for the May 19 concert cost $36 to $46, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Vina Robles Amphitheatre is at Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery, 3800 Mill Road in Paso Robles. For information, call 805-227-4812 or visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.
