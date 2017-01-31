Rocker Bryan Adams coming to Paso Robles

Concertgoers can relive the “Summer of ’69” this spring when Bryan Adams performs in Paso Robles.
The Canadian rocker is slated to take the stage at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on May 21 as part of his Get Up Tour.
Adams first captured listeners’ attention in the early 1980s with the title track from his 1983 album “Cuts Like a Knife.” Hit songs including “Heaven,” “Run to You” and “Summer of ’69.”
The early 1990s found Adams at the top of the charts with a string of hits including “Please Forgive Me,” “Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?” and “All for Love,” featuring Rod Stewart and Sting. “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You,” memorably featured on the soundtrack of the 1991 movie “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves,” won a Grammy Award.
The winner of 18 Juno Awards and a recipient of the Order of Canada, Adams received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011. He’s currently on tour promoting his 13th studio album, “Get Up,” released in October.
Tickets for Adams’ May 21 concert cost $56 to $86, and they go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Vina Robles Amphitheatre is on the grounds of Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery, 3800 Mill Road in Paso Robles. For information, call 805-227-4812 or visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.
