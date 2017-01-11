Rick Springfield cancels concert at Chumash Casino

Singer-songwriter Rick Springfield will not perform at Chumash Casino Resort next week as planned.
Springfield, the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter behind the hit song “Jessie’s Girl,” was scheduled to take the stage Jan. 19 at the Santa Ynez casino’s Samala Showroom as part of his Stripped Down tour. But that solo show has been canceled, the casino confirmed Wednesday.
No reason was offered for the concert’s cancellation.
However, Springfield tweeted Dec. 21 that his mother, Eileen Springthorpe, had died. His father died more than three decades ago.
Tickets for the concert purchased with credit cards will be refunded to those cards within five to seven business days, while refunds for cash purchases are available at the casino’s Club Indudge desk, 3400 East Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the casino said.
For more information, call the Chumash Casino Resort box office at 805-686-3800.
Sarah Linn
