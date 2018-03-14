10 can't-miss events at the SLO film festival

Love movies?

The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, which kicked off Wednesday, is your source for screenings, behind-the-scenes discussion panels and red-carpet events.

Here are just a few of the events in store.

For more information, and a full schedule of events, call 805-546-3456 or visit slofilmfest.org.

'Dreaming of Wine'

What: Journey to one of Spain's oldest wine-producing regions in this documentary about the wineries of Priorat. Following the screening is a Q&A with Perinet winemaker Toni Sánchez-Ortiz, plus live music, wine and Spanish-style tapas.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Tolosa WInery, 4910 Edna Road, San Luis Obispo

How much: $75

'Becoming Who I Was'

What: This stunning documentary follows a young boy thought to be the reincarnation of a high-ranking Tibetan monk and his devoted mentor as they trek across India.

When: 7:15 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Palm Theatre, 817 Palm St., San Luis Obispo

How much: $12 to $15

'The Cat That Changed America'

What: Get up close and personal with the most famous mountain lion in America: P22, who calls Los Angeles' Griffith Park home.

When: 1 p.m. Thursday, 1:15 p.m. Saturday, 1:15 p.m. Sunday

Where: Palm Theatre, 817 Palm St., San Luis Obispo

How much: $12 to $15

'Beauty Mark'

What: A poverty-stricken mother must confront the man who abused her as a child to save her family in this moving and challenging drama.

When: 1 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. Friday

Where: Palm Theatre, 817 Palm St., San Luis Obispo

How much: $12 to $15

Surf Nite in SLO

What: Fearless surfers brave the world's biggest waves in the documentary "The Big Wave Project," making its North American premiere. It's paired with "The Agave Gun," about surfer and surfboard shaper Gary Linden.

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo

How much: $15 to $20

'Virgin Blacktop: A New York State Odyssey'

What: Making its world premiere, "Virgin Blacktop" follows a diverse group of skateboarders from suburban New York City who call themselves the Wizards.

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bay Theatre, 464 Morro Bay Blvd., Morro Bay

How much: $12 to $15

'Last Men in Aleppo'

What: Filmmaker Firas Fayyad will be on hand to talk about his Oscar-nominated documentary about a group of first responders who operate in the war-torn Syrian city of Aleppo.

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo

How much: $5 to $15

King Vidor and Independent Film Awards

What: This red-carpet gala includes a tribute to 1970s movie icon Pam Grier, star of "Coffy" and "Foxy Brown." Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz will present the award to Grier, then interview the actress onstage before a screening of 1997's "Jackie Brown." (Don't miss the after-party at Luna Red and Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo.)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo

How much: $15 to $20

'Ruby Gentry'

What: Rather than leave his Paso Robles ranch, Academy Award-winning director King Vidor shot this romantic drama starring Jennifer Jones in San Luis Obispo County. (Head to Whalebone Vineyard, planted on Vidor's former Willow Creek estate, for a special pre-movie reception.)

When: 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Park Cinemas, 1100 Pine St., Paso Robles

How much: $12 to $15

Women Belong in the Kitchen

What: Enjoy wine and appetizers as you watch local female chefs and restaurant owners compete for culinary supremacy in a challenge hosted by "Mom" star French Stewart. That's followed by a screening of the documentary "A Fine Line," about gender inequality in the food industry.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo

How much: $60