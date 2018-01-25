His film was just nominated for an Oscar. Now he’s coming to SLO

The filmmaker behind the Oscar-nominated documentary “Last Men in Aleppo” is coming to the Central Coast.

Syrian director and writer Firas Fayyad will attend a screening of “Last Men in Aleppo” on March 17 at the Fremont Theater in downtown San Luis Obispo as part of the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival.

The 90-minute documentary made history Tuesday when it became the first Syrian film to be nominated for an Academy Award.

“Last Men in Aleppo” follows a group of first responders known as the White Helmets who operate in the opposition-held part of the war-torn Syrian city of Aleppo. They rush to the sites of bombings by the Syrian government, often coming under attack themselves as they dig through the wreckage in search of survivors.

In an interview Tuesday with the Associated Press, Fayyad called the Oscar nomination “a big shout out to justice” because it documents what he calls “war crimes” of the Syrian and Russian governments.

“They say those who have the power always write history. We who don’t have power are now writing history, one that can’t be (erased),” Fayyad, who is from Aleppo, told the Associated Press.

The other movies nominated for best documentary feature are “Abacus: Small Enough To Jail,” “Face Places,” “Icarus” and “Strong Island.”

“Last Men in Aleppo” isn’t the only Oscar-nominated movie screening at the San Luis Obispo film festival.

“Garden Party,” nominated for an Oscar for best animated short film, will be screened at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival in March. Courtesy photo

“Garden Party,” nominated for best animated short film, will screen three times, festival director Wendy Eidson said. She didn’t yet know specifically when or where “Garden Party” will be shown.

A full schedule for the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival will be announced Feb. 15.

For more information about the festival, which runs March 13 through 18 at various San Luis Obispo County venues, visit slofilmfest.org.