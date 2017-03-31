Mid-State Fair

March 31, 2017 9:26 AM

Hey, country fans: Hunter Hayes & The Band Perry will play at Mid-State Fair in July

By Larissa Doust

Exciting news for country music fans — Hunter Hayes and The Band Perry will perform at the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

The co-headlining concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 on the Main Grandstand stage.

Singer Hayes is known for No. 1 hits "Wanted," "I Want Crazy" and "Somebody's Heartbreak." The Band Perry is best known for "If I Die Young."

Ticket prices range between $31 and $71 and go on sale April 7. Tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. that day at midstatefair.com or by calling 1-800-909-FAIR, and at 1 p.m. at the fair's box office at 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles and ValliTix locations.

