Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to perform at California Mid-State Fair in Paso

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will have concertgoers shouting “Stay” this summer at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, fair organizers announced Friday.
The influential pop group will perform July 28 at the Paso Robles Event Center as part of the annual Evening of Music & Wine.
With Valli and his powerful falsetto leading the way, The Four Seasons scored several chart-topping hits in the 1960s, including “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll,” “Sherry” and “Walk Like a Man.” Meanwhile, Valli charted his own course as a solo artist, finding success with “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “My Eyes Adored You” and “Grease.”
The Four Seasons’ original lineup — Valli, Tommy DeVito, Nick Massi and Bob Gaudio — was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999.
The Four Seasons were further immortalized in the jukebox musical “Jersey Boys,” which opened on Broadway in 2005, winning four Tony Awards and a Grammy Award. The show, which ended its Broadway run on Jan. 15, was the inspiration behind the 2014 movie “Jersey Boys.”
Tickets for the July 28 concert will go on sale at a later date.
The California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through 30 at the Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles For more information, call 1-800-909-FAIR (3247) or visit www.midstatefair.com.
