Lionel Richie to perform at California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles

Music legend Lionel Richie will perform on the opening night of the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles this summer.
The four-time Grammy Award winner is slated to take the stage July 19 at the Paso Robles Event Center.
Richie first found fame in the 1970s and early 1980s as a member of seminal funk-soul group Commodores, known for hits such as “Easy,” “Three Times a Lady” and “Brick House.”
Branching out as a solo artist in 1982, he recorded a string of No. 1 hits including “All Night Love (All Night),” “Hello” and “Truly.” Richie collaborated with Michael Jackson on the song “We Are the World,” and penned and produced hit songs for the likes of Kenny Rogers, Diana Ross and Dione and Friends.
In addition to his Grammy wins, Richie received an Oscar and a Golden Globe Award for the song “Say You, Say Me,” featured in the 1985 movie “White Nights.” He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June.
He’s the father of fashion designer and television personality Nicole Richie.
Tickets for Lionel Richie’s July 19 concert cost $51 to $101, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 10. To purchase, call 1-800-909-FAIR (3247), visit www.midstatefair.com or stop by the Paso Robles Event Center box office at 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles.
The California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
