What makes you you? Tell us in a poem for National Poetry Month

This spring, The Tribune is teaming up with Arts Obispo, the San Luis Obispo County Arts Council, and San Luis Obispo County poet laureate Jeanie Greensfelder to celebrate National Poetry Month. We’re inviting folks from across the Central Coast to share their best original poems dealing with self-identity and diversity.
What makes you you? Is it your cultural heritage or family background? Your religious faith, or lack thereof? Your job? Your economic status? Your education, your experiences, your dreams? Let’s get to know each other.
Poems will be published online at www.sanluisobispo.com. A selection will run in print in April in the Sunday edition of Central Coast Living.
To participate, San Luis Obispo County residents should email their poems to poetry@thetribunenews.com. Please include your name, city of residence and daytime phone number. If you are under 18, please include your age. (Contact information will not be published.)
Although all kinds of poems are welcome, poems must be 25 lines or less.
Please limit entries to one poem per person.
Poems must be received by Friday, March 31.
For more information, call Sarah Linn at 805-781-7907 or email slinn@thetribunenews.com.
Comments