Cambria native Van William to appear on CBS This Morning

Songwriter-singer Van William, a Cambria native, will make his national television debut on Saturday’s edition of CBS This Morning, he announced Friday on his Facebook page.

William recently released his first solo album, “Countries,” which the Los Angeles Times called “a brash, confident folk rock statement that affirms William’s place in contemporary L.A. song craft.”

The album’s first single, “Revolution,” features Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit singing backup on a song that details a hard breakup.

“At times recalling Tom Petty’s graceful way of building verses and bridges until they align as neatly as the seams on an Audi,” wrote L.A. Times reporter Randall Roberts, “William is less interested in exploring the next hot scene than getting dirty on the same ground as generations of canyon-centric writers.”