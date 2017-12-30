More Videos

    San Luis Obispo County native Zac Efron stars as Phillip Carlyle in "The Greatest Showman," which premieres December 20, 2017. Watch clips from the film here.

Zac Efron thanked his hometown by buying out ‘Greatest Showman’ in Arroyo Grande

By Monica Vaughan

December 30, 2017 11:06 AM

Zac Efron gave a special “thank you” to his hometown for the holidays.

The actor paid for the tickets of every seat in the house for all three Thursday showings of his latest film, “The Greatest Showman,” at Fair Oaks Theatre in Arroyo Grande. All moviegoers that day got in free.

“He just wanted to do something nice for the town he grew up in and the theater he frequented,” Efron’s mom, Starla Baskett, said.

“It was fun and he surprised many people,” she added.

Efron recently told The Tribune that the Central Coast made him who he is, and he loves spending time in San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach and Pismo Beach, where he used to surf growing up — “well, tried to surf,” he said.

Ten years ago, just before his hit “High School Musical” was released, Efron told The Tribune that he had always considered himself “that theater kid from San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande.”

Monica Vaughan: 805-781-7930, @MonicaLVaughan

