Another Cal Poly pitcher selected in the MLB draft. Here’s where he’s headed

Cal Poly pitcher Andrew Alvarez, seen here in an April game against UC Irvine, was drafted by the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Owen Main

Another Cal Poly pitcher was selected in the Major League Baseball draft on Tuesday when left-hander Andrew Alvarez was picked in the 12th round by the Washington Nationals.

Alvarez, the 353rd overall pick, is a 6-foot-3, 215-pound redshirt senior out of Los Alamitos High School, located south of Los Angeles.

He posted a 7-3 record in 2021 with a 4.08, according to Cal Poly statistics, striking out 81 hitters in 88 innings pitched.

Alvarez is the second Mustangs pitcher to be selected in this year’s MLB draft after right-handed flame-thrower Bryan Woo was picked in the sixth round Monday by the Seattle Mariners.

Alvarez contributed to Cal Poly’s 31-25 record last season, earning non-league wins in games against USC and UCLA early in the season.

Alvarez completed six innings and gave up two earned runs in Cal Poly’s 8-5 win against UCLA on March 14, helping the Mustangs win two out of three against a team that went on to the NCAA postseason.

A total of 74 Cal Poly players coached by Larry Lee over the last 19 seasons now have signed professional baseball contracts, according to university sports information staff.

Lee’s son, Brooks Lee, the team’s shortstop and leading hitter with a .342 average, 10 home runs and 57 runs batted in, is expected to be a first-round draft pick next season after he turns 21, one of the requirements for MLB draftees who choose to attend college.

College baseball players also may be eligible for the draft once they’ve completed their junior seasons.