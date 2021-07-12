Baseball

Hard-throwing Cal Poly pitcher selected in MLB’s sixth round. Who drafted him?

Cal Poly pitcher Bryan Woo was selected in the sixth round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Seattle Mariners on Monday, June 12, 2021.
Cal Poly pitcher Bryan Woo was selected in the sixth round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Seattle Mariners on Monday, June 12, 2021. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Hard-throwing Cal Poly pitcher Bryan Woo has been drafted by the Seattle Mariners.

Woo, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound redshirt sophomore last season, was selected Monday in the sixth round of the Major League Baseball draft, becoming the 174th pick overall.

The Mariners currently have another former Mustang on their roster, outfielder Mitch Haniger, who was selected in the first round of the 2012 draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Haniger earned an all-star selection in 2018 with the Mariners, clubbing 26 home runs and 93 runs batted in that year.

Woo, a graduate of Alameda High School, posted a 2-2 record with a 6.11 earned run average in 2021 with the Mustangs, recording 42 strikeouts with only eight walks in 28 innings of starting and relief roles.

Woo drew large gatherings of scouts during the season at times, and Cal Poly Coach Larry Lee said he was one of the hardest throwing pitchers on the team entering the season.

Woo, who is right-handed, clocked fastballs in the low to mid-90 mph range last season.

In 2020, he appeared in seven games on the mound in relief, posting a 1-3 record with a 3.57 ERA. In 2019, he was 1-2 with a 9.13 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings.

