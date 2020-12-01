SLO Blues will return next summer with 43-game schedule and new ways to catch the action

After a canceled season last year due to COVID-19, the San Luis Obispo Blues baseball team will be back next summer.

No ticket sales are available yet, pending public notification when more is known surrounding public health guidelines.

The Blues, established in 1946, will play a 43-game schedule, including 27 home contests. The Blues also will offer “various streaming packages so fans can follow the 2021 season from the comfort of their home.”

Their season opens on the road June 11 with a three-game series against the Lincoln Potters in Lincoln, Calif.

The Blues will host their first home game at Sinsheimer Stadium against the Walnut Creek Crawdads on June 15 at 6 p.m.

The team’s season runs through Aug. 6, with a California Collegiate League All-Star game on July 14.

“Over those 43 games, the Blues will compete against some of highest-caliber teams in the country,” the Blues said in a statement.

The Blues’ opponents include six games against the 2019 CCL and state champion Santa Barbara Foresters and a home series against the longtime rival Humboldt Crabs, a Northern California powerhouse, from June 25-27.

Summer promotional events include a three post-game firework shows on June 18, July 3, and July 29, seven theme nights, two youth camps, and a home-run derby fundraiser.

Blues add new head coach, former MLB all-star

The Blues’ newest additions are head coach Bob Miller, also the head coach at Cuesta College, and Ted Lilly, a former Major League Baseball All-Star.

Lilly played with the Montreal Expos, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers. The 6-foot lefthander posted a career 130-113 record with a 4.14 earned run average, earning All-Star selections in 2004 with the Blue Jays and 2009 with the Cubs.

For more information on the 2021 SLO Blues’ schedule, go to bluesbaseball.com/schedule/games/.