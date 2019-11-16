SLO High football advances to semifinals of Division 3 playoffs after defeating Madera

Max Soltero of SLO makes a touchdown catch as Logan Wattenbarger defends. San Luis Obispo High School hosted Madera in a football playoff. David Middlecamp 11-15-2019 dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Last season, Carson Leedom made a deal with the San Luis Obispo High football team: win seven games and Leedom would play next year, his first in pads since middle school.

The Tigers won eight games, and this year, with Leedom on the roster, are 10-1 and headed to the CIF-Central Section Division 3 semifinals after a 49-28 win over Madera on Friday night.

The senior tight end caught three of quarterback Emilio Corona’s six touchdowns and Jeremy Fitzsimmons rushed for another.

Big man makes plays

Bringing a player from the court to the gridiron is nothing new and Leedom is no stranger to football. He played from eighth grade down and hasn’t missed a beat this season after sitting out for three years to focus on basketball.

He watched from the stands last year, but now he’s having an impact on the field.

The versatile small forward has now caught 11 touchdowns on the year, good for second on the team behind Max Soltero’s 12, who caught two more against Madera.

Madera keyed on Leedom, often draping him in double coverage. It didn’t matter, because at 6-foot 7, he was taller than everyone on the Coyote’s roster. His first two were highlight reel catches — a toe-tap score and another juggling the ball while on his back after fighting off two defenders. His third came on a shovel pass near the goal line.

“I told (Corona), ‘If you’re going to throw me the ball throw it high,’” Leedom said. “And so we’ve worked on it a lot. When he threw the (first touchdown) pass I knew I had a little bit of room. He threw it up and I got it. I realized how close I was and just put one foot down.”

Carson Leedom (44) celebrates a touchdown catch with Max Soltero (12). San Luis Obispo High School hosted Madera in a football playoff.

Leedom, who had 52 total tackles entering Friday’s game, also had a fumble recovery.

“Some of those catches were unbelievable,“ head coach Pat Johnston said. “That was a 6-7 guy playing like a possession receiver with the ball skills. Just amazing.

“It’s a tribute to what a great athlete he is — great competitor. He’s just a playmaker. I’m just really proud of him, he’s been one of the best additions to the team this year.”

Caught between sports, he’s often heard the question of which one he would like to play in college.

“I’ve gotten more looks for basketball, but I’ve had a lot more colleges come up to me and talk to me about football,” Leedom said. “And then I’ve had a couple talk to me about doing both. That’d be a lot of fun.”

Wherever he goes, he has attributes that coaches covet.

“Gifted athletes can just do things on their own, but he listens really well, takes the coaching and keeps getting better,” Johnston said.

Defensive line shows up

Junior defensive end and offensive lineman Thomas Cole had two and half sacks and disrupted Madera’s read-option early in the game, forcing them to all but abandon it. Lamar Jefferson also had one and half sacks.

“I talked to Tommy really quickly before the game,” Johnston said. “He’s getting some looks (from colleges) and I told him, ‘Playing well against good competition in the playoffs is a really good way to expand your recognition.’ And he showed up. He was in the backfield making athletic plays, playing tough. He had a game I hoped he would have.”

Thomas Cole (55) had several sacks or key tackles. San Luis Obispo High School hosted Madera in a football playoff.

Cole has offers from Oregon State, Washington State, Arizona State and Cal Poly, and has visited Oregon. It’s easy to see why. He now has 14 sacks for the year and entered Friday with 24 totals for a loss.

With Cole and the defensive line making it hard to run, and the Coyotes needing to keep pace with the high-powered SLO offense, they opted to pass.

Ballhawking secondary

Madera consistently completed big plays for chunks of yardage from three different quarterbacks outside of the hash marks, including a 78-yard score and another from 30 yards.

But the Tiger’s safeties patrolled the middle of the field, coming down to intercept four Madera passes. San Luis Obispo also recovered two fumbles.

The Tigers entered the game with 18 forced turnovers on the year. They had a third of that total on Friday. The opportunistic defense helped alleviate the two possessions given back to the Coyotes on kick offs.

“Going into this season we knew they were capable of making big plays like that in the secondary — and they had to a certain degree — but I was really happy to see those things kind of click for them: be in the right spot and be able to haul it in,” Johnston said. “You win the turnover battle, you tend to win the game.”

What’s next

SLO will face No. 2-seeded Bakersfield Christian (9-3) in the semifinals which beat Lemoore 49-7 to reach the semifinals. No. 1-seeded Kingsburg lost to No. 8 Central Valley Christian, which will play No. 4-seeded Golden West in the other semifinal.

Other scores from SLO and Northern Santa Barbara county teams

Orosi 49, Mission Prep 46

Kennedy 28, Templeton 21