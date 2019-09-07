Templeton has a new coach, and a wild victory over Division 5 runner-up, to start the year

State-of-the-art helmets promise better protection for Mission Prep football players New football helmets promise better protection for Mission Prep players in San Luis Obispo. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New football helmets promise better protection for Mission Prep players in San Luis Obispo.

Templeton High School football head coach Don Crow had only two questions after he got a phone call from Carmel asking to schedule a game.

When and where?

It didn’t matter that the Padres were runner-up in CIF-Central Coast Division 5 last year. Or that they had an offense that averaged 43 points last season. Or that they had two televised games.

Crow knew all of that. It didn’t matter.

He has high expectations for a Templeton program that went 3-7 last year, and after Friday night’s 69-61 victory over the Padres, some of those expectations have been realized.

“I knew going in that they were going to be very, very good,” Crow said. “I signed that contract and knew that we might not beat them. But we need that. If we’re going to do what we want to do in November, we’ve got to play people.”

Crow returned to Templeton this year after being the head coach from 2004 to 2008. He experienced success during those years, piloting the Eagles to a 39-16 record. He wants to see Templeton back at that level.

Plenty of offense

In a game that quickly turned into a track meet, Crow leaned on junior quarterback Tyler Kaschewski, who rushed for five scores and threw for two more, accounting for 467 yards of offense.

Senior quarterback Zack Logan didn’t throw a pass on a night when the run game was the focal point.

“Tyler brings the run element to our offense,” Crow said. “Zack can really throw the ball; Zack’s gonna play a ton.

“(Kaschewski) fit tonight. Next week, Zack may get 40 snaps. I can’t tell you.”

Senior wideout Marino D’alfonso dropped the first pass of the game, a sure touchdown that came on a double reverse pass. He didn’t let it derail his game, as he reeled in scores of 55 and 30 yards and had 146 total receiving yards.

Michael Avery also had two rushing scores.

Crow also knew that Carmel posed a healthy challenge for a different reason: A quality opponent makes for better recruitment film.

“This is the film people want to see,” Crow said. “Because they know they’ve got players. Some people may not know some school that has 300 kids that we play, but they know who Carmel is.”

Templeton defensive end Mason Barbour is being looked at by schools, Crow said. He emphasized the importance of the game to Barbour, and the junior rose to the challenge.

Barbour had a hand in several of the three forced fumbles created by the Eagles, each of which were recovered by Chase Richards.

What’s next

Templeton (2-0) will have another quality opponent next week in San Luis Obispo (2-0), which is coming off a 56-28 victory against San Marcos.