From college walk-on to NFL player: Mission Prep’s Patrick Laird makes Miami Dolphins roster

Patrick Laird continues to beat the odds in his football career.

The former Mission Prep and Cal star has now ascended to the highest level. Laird was one of six running backs kept by the Miami Dolphins on the final day for NFL teams to trim their rosters to 53 men, meaning the former college walk-on will now suit up on Sundays.

The Dolphins announced their final roster moves at 1 p.m. Saturday ahead of the final week of preparation for next Sunday’s season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Laird, a 6-foot, 205-pound back known for his versatility, was picked by the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent this spring.. But he ended up leading all of Miami’s running backs in preseason camp, racking up 114 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries in four games.

“It has been an awesome experience,” Laird previously told The Tribune in a phone conversation. “It has been awesome and a dream come true.”

The Miami Herald reported that several players could be at risk of being replaced by players claimed off waivers in the next 24 hours. But as of now, Laird has gone from being barely recruited out of tiny Mission Prep to an NFL player.

Tribune reporter Nick Wilson contributed to this report.