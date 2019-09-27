Live coverage: Scoreboard, highlights and social media from Friday’s football action

Teach your kid the proper way to tackle in football
USA Football teaches shoulder tackling to youth and high school athletes, including the Optimist Youth Football organization in the Treasure Valley. The technique was developed in concert and established consensus with the Seattle Seahawks, USA Ru
By
Up Next
USA Football teaches shoulder tackling to youth and high school athletes, including the Optimist Youth Football organization in the Treasure Valley. The technique was developed in concert and established consensus with the Seattle Seahawks, USA Ru
By
Check out The Tribune’s live scoreboard and social media feed involving all of Friday night’s prep football games around the Central Coast.
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Explore where you live.
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.
The Redwood High School football team of Visalia, California, beat Atascadero 51-6 on Friday, Sept. 20. The undefeated Rangers scored 21 unanswered second half points to drop the Greyhounds record to 2-3.
Comments