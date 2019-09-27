High School Sports

Live coverage: Scoreboard, highlights and social media from Friday’s football action

Teach your kid the proper way to tackle in football

USA Football teaches shoulder tackling to youth and high school athletes, including the Optimist Youth Football organization in the Treasure Valley. The technique was developed in concert and established consensus with the Seattle Seahawks, USA Ru By
Check out The Tribune’s live scoreboard and social media feed involving all of Friday night’s prep football games around the Central Coast.

LIVE SCOREBOARD

