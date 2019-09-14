‘Super exciting’ start continues for Templeton football after shootout win over SLO

Templeton High School quarterback Tyler Kaschewski was hard to bring down Friday night as he threw for 103 yards and had 18 carries for 139 yards and two scores. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

When Tyler Lane stepped down as head coach of the Templeton High School football team after three losing seasons, his successor Don Crow had one request: that he stay on as offensive coordinator.

The two had taught in the same office for eight years, and Crow knew exactly what Lane was dealing with outside of football.

Lane had come down with Valley Fever, and his wife was attending law school — all while expecting a baby.

Over those three years under Lane, the Eagles posted a rocky 8-22 record. But one thing that was never in question was scoring points.

Now, the package deal that paired Lane with a defensive-minded coach in Crow paid off in the form of a 42-35 upset victory Friday over San Luis Obispo and a 3-0 record — which matches the win totals from Lane’s 2018 and 2016 seasons.

‘Call the offense’

So, after the Eagles gathered following Friday’s win over San Luis Obispo, it was only fitting that Lane spoke to the team first as Crow waved him on.

“I said, ‘I’ll take (the job), but you have to stay on and call the offense.’ And look — 42 points,” Crow said with a smile.

The offense, led by junior quarterback Tyler Kaschewski, was shut out in the first quarter, but scored 20 in the second, 15 in the third and took their first lead of the game on what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown with 4:28 left in the fourth.

Kaschewski, a converted receiver, was 6 of 9 for 103 yards and had 18 carries for 139 yards and two scores. Junior tailback Joshua Berna had 25 carries for 161 yards and two more touchdowns, while senior Michael Avery scored the final touchdown.

Tigers have a chance

Trailing 28-20 at halftime, Crow asked his players to play like they did all summer in practice or as they did against Caruthers to open the season, and encouraged them to make plays on the ball. They responded, securing a fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half.

“It’s all our kids. They believe in what we’re selling them. They love to play football together, and it’s super exciting to watch in our community,” Crow said.

San Luis Obispo High School quarterback Emelio Corona eludes Templeton’s Cody Blankenship attempting to make a shirt tackle in week 4 of the high school football season. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The Tigers had a chance to score with under a minute remaining in the fourth, but they came up empty on four consecutive plays. The final shot sailed over a wide-open receiver to give Templeton the ball back and end the game.

San Luis Obispo quarterback Emilio Corona had 239 yards passing, including scoring passes of 17, 35 and 74 yards. Corona rushed for another, and running back Anthony Arroyo tacked on one more.

The Tigers’ leading tackler in Wyatt Engdahl left the game with leg injury in the first half and did not return.

What’s next

Templeton (3-0) will play at Liberty (2-2) next week, while San Luis Obispo (2-1) will play host to Santa Ynez.

Other SLO and northern Santa Barbara county scores

Morro Bay 38, Gustine 7

Astascadero 28, Shafter 8

Arroyo Grande 30, Lompoc 24

Bishop Diego 24, Nipomo 6

Central 49, Paso Robles 0

Santa Maria 24, Golden Valley 6

Pioneer Valley 32, Cabrillo 7

Righetti 66, Centennial 6

Bakersfield Christian 37, St. Joseph 28

Thacher 42, Orcutt Academy 14