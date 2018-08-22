High school football | SLO County 2018 schedules

ARROYO GRANDE
Aug. 17 at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.
Aug. 24 at Helfix-La Mesa, 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Independence, 7 p.m. (Arroyo Grande)
Sept. 7 at Lompoc, 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Nipomo, 7 p.m. (Arroyo Grande)
Sept. 21 at Bullard, 7 p.m. (Ratcliffe Stadium)
Sept. 28 at St. Joseph-Santa Maria, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Paso Robles, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. Righetti, 7 p.m. (Arroyo Grande)
Oct. 19 vs. Atascadero, 7 p.m. (Arroyo Grande)
ATASCADERO
Aug. 24 vs. San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Stockdale, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Frontier, 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Redwood, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Pioneer Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Royal-Simi Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Righetti, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 vs. Paso Robles, 7 p.m.
PASO ROBLES
Aug. 17 at Buchanan, 7 p.m.
Aug. 24 vs. Frontier, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 at El Diamante, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Central, 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Pioneer Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Sanger, 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Righetti, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Atascadero, 7 p.m.
MORRO BAY
Aug. 17 vs. Mission Prep, 7 p.m.
Aug. 24 vs. Gonzales, 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Lindsay, 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Gustine, 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Viewpoint, 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Templton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Nipomo, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. Pioneer Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Santa Maria, 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.
NIPOMO
Aug. 17 vs. Santa Ynez, 7 p.m.
Aug. 24 at Cabrillo-Lompoc, 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Golden West, 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Bishop Diego-Santa Barbara, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Santa Maria, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Morro Bay, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Pioneer Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 vs. Templeton, 7 p.m.
SAN LUIS OBISPO
Aug. 17 vs. Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m.
Aug. 24 at Atascadero, 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 at San Marcos-Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Santa Ynez, 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Hanford West, 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs. Pioneer Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Santa Maria, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Nipomo, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Templeton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 vs. Morro Bay, 7 p.m.
TEMPLETON
Aug. 24 vs. Aptos, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Mendota, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Santa Paula, 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Santa Ynez, 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs. Morro Bay, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Pioneer Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Santa Maria, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Nipomo, 7 p.m.
MISSION PREP
Aug. 17 at Morro Bay, 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Kern Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Greenfield, 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Laton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Fresno Christian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Frazier Mountain, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Riverdale Christian, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. Kings Christian, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Alpaugh, 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Orcutt Academy, 7 p.m.
COAST UNON
Sept. 1 at Riverdale Christian, 1 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Laton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Laguna Blanca, 3 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Trona, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Trinity Christian, 1 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Maricopa, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. Cuyama Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Desert, 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 vs. Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
