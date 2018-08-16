High school football season is here. Here’s how you can help with our coverage

With another high school sports season kicking off this week in San Luis Obispo County, we would like to take the opportunity to share an exciting new feature that will supplement our coverage this year.
The Tribune is partnering with ScoreStream for real-time collection and reporting of high school results. On Friday nights, for example, you’ll find up-to-the-minute scores on sanluisobispo.com from high school football games across The Tribune’s coverage area.
The best part of this new system is that coaches, parents — and just plain fans — are invited to help report scores by using the ScoreStream mobile app (download information here). The ScoreStream app also allows users to upload photos and video clips from the games they’re watching.
Bookmark us, share what you see, and return often to sanluisobispo.com. Click HERE to read more about ScoreStream. Don’t see your school listed? Email us at sports@thetribunenews.com and put SCORESTREAM in the subject line.
Friday night’s Week 1 SLO County prep football games
Arroyo Grande at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.
Paso Robles at Buchanan, 7 p.m.
Mission Prep at Morro Bay, 7 p.m.
Santa Ynez at Nipomo, 7 p.m.
Comments