Arroyo Grande High kicks off 2018 football season with rout of San Luis Obispo

The Arroyo Grande High School football team opened its season with a 56-21 victory on the road Friday night over San Luis Obispo in an early non-conference game between two old PAC 5 rivals.

Known quantities

The Eagles were led by senior running back James Gilmet, who had 124 yards and two rushing touchdowns on nine carries. Senior quarterback Kadin Byrne added 106 yards rushing and two more rushing touchdowns.

Many yards came after initial contact.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“You can tell our guys have put in the time during the offseason to improve their strength and speed,” said first-year Arroyo Grande head coach Mike Hartman, who takes over for longtime Eagles head coach Tom Goossen. “More importantly it shows the guys in front of them — our offensive line — the time they also have put in.”

Sophomore Caleb Tomasin had two touchdowns of 55 and 52 yards, respectively. The speedy underclassman amassed a total of 117 yards rushing, most coming in the second half when Gilmet was resting.

“We’re lucky we have some excellent depth at running back,” Hartman said.

“Caleb is an underclassman, but he is a starting-caliber tailback,” he said.

Arroyo Grande High School’s Kadin Byrne carries the ball in Friday’s non-conference game against San Luis Obispo. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Special teams

Arroyo Grande gave up an opening score to San Luis Obispo, but immediately answered in the form of a 95-yard return by Elijah Castro on the ensuing kickoff. Gilmet also returned a kickoff in the second half for a score.

Punter Colton Theaker pinned the Tigers back within their own 20 yard line several times.

“We spend an inordinately large amount of time on our special teams because they’re so critical,” Hartman said. “We spend more time than most teams, I would venture to say, and tonight you saw it pay off.”

Positive takeaways

The Tigers showed flashes of what they were capable of. On the opening drive, quarterback Emilio Corona connected on back-to-back passes to march from the Tigers’ 20 to the Eagle 1-yard-line. Corona found Max Soltero for a score and ran for another — a 39-yard scamper that highlighted his own breakaway speed. Corona finished with 137 yards passing.

Sophomore tight end Thomas Cole showed burgeoning chemistry with Corona, catching a pair of passes for 26 yards. At 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, Cole could prove to be a matchup nightmare for any defense.

San Luis Obispo High School’s Emilio Corona carries the ball in a non-conference game Friday against Arrroyo Grande. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

What’s next

The Tigers (0-1), looking to improve on a winless league season last year (2-8 overall) in the newly formed Ocean League, will take on another former league rival Atascadero in the Greyhounds opener Friday. The Eagles (1-0), now in the Mountain League following Central Coast teams’ move from CIF-Southern Section to the Central Section this year, will play at Helix (0-1) of La Mesa.

Scores involving SLO County teams

Mission Prep 21, Morro Bay 14

Buchanan 56, Paso Robles 17

Nipomo 17, Santa Ynez 14

Other Central Coast games

Lompoc 49, Simi Valley 28

Righetti 56, Santa Maria 9

Bishop Diego 42, Cabrillo 0

St. Joseph 42, Central Valey Christian 6