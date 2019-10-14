Injury keeps Jordan Hasay from finishing Chicago Marathon

The runner said in an Instagram post that she was about two miles into the race when she “felt a sharp pain in [her] hamstring and had to stop.”
“I stretched and tried to go again but was unable to run,” Hasay wrote in the post. “The emotions are raw and new but already I know despite the sadness, it’s time to reset, refocus and gear up for the Olympic Trials in February and a big year in 2020.”
Before the race, Hasay had talked about trying to break the American marathon record of 2 hours, 19 minutes and 36 seconds, which was set by Deena Kastor in 2006, according to Runner’s World.
