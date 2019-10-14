Injury keeps Jordan Hasay from finishing Chicago Marathon

SHARE COPY LINK

Just months after she finished third in the Boston Marathon, Arroyo Grande native Jordan Hasay suffered an injury while running the Chicago Marathon and couldn’t finish out the race.

The runner said in an Instagram post that she was about two miles into the race when she “felt a sharp pain in [her] hamstring and had to stop.”

“I stretched and tried to go again but was unable to run,” Hasay wrote in the post. “The emotions are raw and new but already I know despite the sadness, it’s time to reset, refocus and gear up for the Olympic Trials in February and a big year in 2020.”

Before the race, Hasay had talked about trying to break the American marathon record of 2 hours, 19 minutes and 36 seconds, which was set by Deena Kastor in 2006, according to Runner’s World.

Hasay’s appearance in April’s Boston Marathon came after a year in which she suffered two significant foot injuries, which forced her to withdraw from both the 2018 Boston and Chicago marathons.

In a September 2018 phone interview with The Tribune, Hasay said she’s focusing on having a successful year leading up to the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials.