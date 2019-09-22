A Wimbledon finalist and over 80 other tennis pros will be playing in Templeton this week

Genie Bouchard of Canada will be the top-seeded player in this week’s Central Coast Pro Tennis Open in Templeton. Courtesy photo

Over 80 World Tennis Association players ranked from No. 100 to No. 350 in the world will descend upon Templeton this week for the annual Central Coast Pro Tennis Open — including 2014 Wimbledon finalist Genie Bouchard.

The event, hosted at the Templeton Tennis Ranch, has $60,000 in total prize money up for grabs.

The tournament is part of the USTA Competitive Pathway circuit with qualifying matches beginning Monday, with main-draw matches beginning the following day and continuing through Sunday.

Brouchard, who also made the semifinals of the French and Australian Open in 2014, will be the top-seeded player once the draws are released. At Wimbledon, Bouchard defeated world No. 3 Simona Halep in straight sets before falling to Wimbledon 2011 champion Petra Kvitová in straight sets.

It was the first time a Canadian-born player representing Canada made it into a Grand Slam singles final.

CoCo Vandeweghe, the 2018 US Open champion and former top-15 ranked player, earned a USTA wild card, as did former world top-20 player Varva Lepchenko and Emina Bektas.

Vandeweghe has played in three Grand Slam doubles finals in her career and is currently on the comeback trail after an ankle injury limited her number of 2019 competitions.

The main-draw features former French Open quarterfinalist Shelby Rogers, former collegiate stars Irina Falconi (Georgia Tech), Danielle Lao (USC) and Santa Barbara’s Kayla Day, who won the Junior US Open in 2016.

Templeton Tennis Ranch owner Ralph Goehring presents Asia Muhammad and her doubles partner Maria Sanchez with wine following their tournament victory last year. Lori Sortino Lori Sortino

Former Arroyo Grande High School star Sophie Whittle will compete in the qualifying round Monday after finishing her collegiate career at Gonzaga.

Cal Poly will have two doubles teams in the main draw. Delanie Dunkle, another former Arroyo Grande star, and Emily Louie-Madores will form one team. The team of Susan Boyden and Dominque Stone are also entered.

Past winners of the Central Coast Pro Tennis Open have gone on to not only play in majors, but have success in them.

This year’s US Open included 2017 singles champion Sachia Vickery and last year’s singles and doubles winner Asia Muhammad. Taylor Townshed, 2017 singles semifinalist, beat former world No. 1 Simona Halep, reaching the round of 16.

Tickets for all events will be sold online.