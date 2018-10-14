See the results of this year’s City to the Sea Half Marathon

The City to the Sea Half Marathon attracted hundreds of runners Sunday morning who got up at dawn to take on the 13.1-mile race from downtown San Luis Obispo to Pismo Beach.

Phillip Reid of San Luis Obispo crossed the finish line first, with a time of 1 hour, 6 minutes and 8 seconds. Reid, who came in first in last year’s half marathon, beat his previous time by about 3 minutes. Reid beat second-place finisher Sergio Reyes by about 25 seconds. Mark Huizar rounded out the top three in the men’s division with a time of 1:08.01.

Courtney Moore finished first in the women’s division, with a time of 1 hour, 25 minutes and 17 seconds. Allie Sulaitis came in second with a time of 1:25.36. Erika Schaeffer of Grover Beach rounded out the women’s top three with a time of 1:25.42.

In the event’s 5K race in Pismo Beach, 11-year-old Tyler Daillak of Paso Robles finished first in the men’s division with a time of 19:14, while 20-year-old Chase Worthen of Sacramento finished first in the women’s division with a time of 18:45.

Jordan Hasay, local running star and Olympic contender, was introduced by race director Jani Johnson of Cuesta College at the 2018 City to the Sea Half Marathon. The half marathon, which is in its 23rd year, began at dawn Sunday in downtown San Luis Obispo and finished in Pismo Beach. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Local running star and Olympic contender Jordan Hasay, who served as the official race ambassador for last year’s race, fired the starting gun and then went to the finish line at Dinosaur Caves for a meet and greet with children.

The half marathon, now in its 23rd year, is a fundraiser for Cuesta College track and field and cross country teams.