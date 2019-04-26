Sacramento man ‘crushed’ and killed by ATV at Oceano Dunes SVRA, State Parks says

Hundreds of dune buggies parade across the beach at Oceano Dunes Hundreds of dune buggies drove across the sand at the Oceano Dunes in San Luis Obispo County, California, for the second Dune Buggy Reunion. The event featured a parade, outdoor movie and freestyle hill climbs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds of dune buggies drove across the sand at the Oceano Dunes in San Luis Obispo County, California, for the second Dune Buggy Reunion. The event featured a parade, outdoor movie and freestyle hill climbs.

A 35-year-old man was killed in an apparent ATV crash at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation area Friday afternoon, State Parks officials confirmed.

Chief Ranger Kevin Pearce said a maintenance worker found an unresponsive man at the bottom of a sand dune around 2 p.m.

According to Pearce, the man was apparently riding an ATV at the state park near Pismo Beach when he was flung from the vehicle while cresting a dune.





Pearce said the man appeared to have “crushing injuries” from the vehicle landing on top of him.

The maintenance worker notified rangers of the crash site, and CPR was attempted on the unresponsive rider for 20 minutes before he was pronounced dead at the scene, Pearce said.

A Cal Fire crew responded to the scene but was dismissed shortly afterward. A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office coroner-investigator was also sent to begin a death investigation, Pearce said.

The man, whose identity was not released pending notification of his family, was 35 years old and from Sacramento, according to Pearce.

The man was at the park on Friday with a group of other riders who did not witness the crash, Pearce said.

Pearce urged visitors to stay safe when enjoying the park.

“Whether you are a new visitor or you come here a lot, it’s all about making sure you know where you are and your limits,” Pearce said.

This is the second reported death at the Dunes in the past week. A woman was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash at the Oceano Dunes on April 19.