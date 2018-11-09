SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon: No matter how you voted, I hope we can continue to work together

Thank you, San Luis Obispo, for believing in me and re-electing me as your mayor! I am honored and humbled by your continued support for the values of this campaign: people, planet and prosperity.
Martin Luther King reminds us that “hatred confuses life; love harmonizes it. Hatred darkens life; love illuminates it.”
While there has been division in this election cycle, my intention, my hope, my promise, is to prioritize bringing the people of San Luis Obispo back together. My hope is that no matter how you voted and no matter where you stand on the issues, that we will continue to work together to create a brighter future for our city.
In the coming years we will strive to create policies, programs, and projects that will add to what it is to be SLO — not detract from what makes this place special. We will be ambitious and inclusive and innovative in our shared vision for San Luis Obispo. Together, we can create a place where everyone feels safe and welcome regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, gender, immigration status, abilities or political views.
Together, we can create an opportunity for people to earn a living wage and find a place to call home.
Together, we can provide housing and services for seniors, veterans, families, working people and those who are unhoused.
Together, we can create meaningful relationships between the city, the campus communities and neighborhoods.
Together, we can facilitate entrepreneurship and business growth to give the world the next MindBody, Jamba Juice or Running Warehouse, and be leaders as we transition away from Diablo Canyon.
Together, we can make San Luis Obispo carbon neutral by 2035 and show cities around the world that it is possible to thrive in a sustainable economy.
It’s love that moves us toward these goals. It’s love that drives us to create more space for others. It’s love that inspires us to strive for more opportunity and a vibrant economy. It’s love that demands we have the courage to be climate champions. It’s love that brought us here. Let us remember that we have more in common than not.
Democracy flourishes when we are united around the values we share. As this campaign ends, the work is just beginning. I know I can count on all of you to keep our shared values alive, to turn our vision into a reality, to continue showing up for each other and for the city we believe in. To make the impossible the inevitable.
This is what love looks like.
