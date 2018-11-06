Incumbent Heidi Harmon headed for second term as SLO mayor

Heidi Harmon appeared to be headed for a second term as San Luis Obispo’s mayor with early returns Tuesday night showing a wide lead over challenger T. Keith Gurnee.

Harmon had had pulled in 57.88 percent percent of the vote, while challenger T. Keith Gurnee had garnered 39.36, with 23 percent of SLO’s 26 precincts reporting just after 9 p.m. The results also reflected mail-in ballots received before Monday.

Harmon ran a campaign on promoting diversity, policies to encourage affordable and workforce housing and establishing bike and walking paths to discourage car travel and reducing emissions. She earned the endorsement of the SLO County Democratic Party.

“I know it’s early, and this isn’t a victory yet, but I want to say either way that this is a victory to see all the love in this room,” said Harmon, in front of a raucous crowd at Kreuzberg Cafe in downtown SLO. “I will work to bring people together in San Luis Obispo, including the campus community and different neighborhoods.”

The race was largely divided over growth, housing, building height and traffic concerns.

Harmon said it’s a critical time in the nation and vowed to fight against bigotry and to make SLO a welcoming city regardless of race, sexual orientation, religion, gender and income status.





At her election party, she championed goals to bring affordable housing, living wages and climate change action, while adding that she’d work to inspire entrepreneurship.

Fellow incumbent Carlyn Christianson and newcomer Erica Stewart, also supported by county Democrats, lead for two open City Council seats. Christianson topped a crowded field at 27.1 percent of the vote, followed by Stewart at 20.3 percent for two open seats.





Trailing contenders included James Lops at 19.4 percent, Sarah Flickinger at 11.9, Abe Lincoln at 9.7, Bob Voglin at 6.1 and Jeffrey Specht at 5.2.

“Knowing a lot about the issues and having a history where I can recall when happened 15 years ago, serving on the Planning Commission, I think has helped,” said Christianson about her background. “That background can get lost.”





Stewart said it has been a learning curve in her first council run, and wished she’d raised more money earlier in the race to get her voice heard — but she remained optimistic.

“I’m ready to dive in on infrastructure and getting the overpass build (at Prado Road),” Stewart said. “We’ll also have a lot of budget meetings coming and decisions about how to prioritize spending. Campaigning has been an amazing experience.”

San Luis Obispo City Council candidate Carlyn Christianson attends an election night gathering at SLO Brew on Tuesday night. She has supported two large development projects in the city, which she says will bring needed housing to the community. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Mayoral race split on growth, roads

Harmon has defended her votes in favor of two large development projects, Avila Ranch and San Luis Ranch, that approved up to 1,300 new homes in the city, along with the Anholm Bikeway Project, which will set aside $3 million for bike path improvements, including separated bike paths between downtown and Foothill Boulevard.

Gurnee has represented a vocal opposition that has lamented the city’s expansion in terms of building height allowances of up to 75 feet in the upper Monterey Street area, which he said could lead to “buildings on steroids,” and called for Cal Poly to do more to house its students on campus. Gurnee also joined in opposition to the Anholm plan that he said would ruin a residential, older SLO neighborhood with congestion.

Gurnee said the campaign trail was a grind and that he was eager for some rest, but was optimistic about his chances going into Tuesday night’s results.





“The town is ready for ready for change (from the current council’s direction),” Gurnee said. “We need to take back local control from the state and I’m ready to work to do that. That’s what a City Council is for — to make decisions based on local preference.”

Don Hedrick, a candidate who admittedly likes to be a thorn in the city’s side and who has run repeatedly for SLO council races, this time for mayor, garnered 2.6 percent of the early return.

San Luis Obispo mayor candidate T. Keith Gurnee, center, shakes hands with supporter Bob Williams during an election night gathering with supporters Tuesday at Cafe Roma. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

City supports marijuana tax

San Luis Obispo voters overwhelmingly favored passing a special tax on marijuana businesses.

Early returns have 80.5 percent of voters said “yes” to passing a county-proposed tax of up to 10 percent for retail businesses and up to $10 per square foot for cultivation that could raise $1.5 million annually for the city’s general fund.

According to the city, the revenues would go to the General Fund to be used for any city “project, service or operation, as directed by the City Council.”

The tax is similar to the county’s tax, which passed this summer.

Those caps are in line with what other cities and counties in California are doing: Santa Cruz and San Jose allow a gross receipts tax for cannabis up to 10 percent. Palm Springs allows up to 15 percent, and Sacramento allows up to 4 percent.