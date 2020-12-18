There’s never been a year like 2020. There’s never been a better time to say thank you

As we move into the final days of 2020 and look ahead to 2021, I want to pause for a moment and thank all of you who have supported local journalism and empowered us to continue telling the critical stories that made the past year unlike any in our memory.

COVID-19, the racial justice movement and a tumultuous election have stressed us a community, yet we are stronger as we come together.

Whether it’s frontline doctors and nurses working to save lives, residents finding ways to support local businesses or even neighbors helping neighbors, we accomplish so much more when we unite toward a common cause.

That’s the kind of outlook we need to emphasize as we move forward into the coming year. And those are some of the stories we’ll be looking to tell, as the divisiveness of the election fades and a vaccine will finally bring this pandemic to an end and allow us to reunite as friends, family and community members.

With that in mind, we are interested to hear what topics most concern you as we turn the calendar to 2021.

What stories do you want us to tell? What issues should we explore more deeply? You can let us know by sharing your thoughts here.

Clearly, COVID-19 will remain a major topic, as its repercussions continue to ripple across our local towns and cities. We will be here to answer your questions – to tell you how you can get a vaccine, how your kids will return to school, how you can get assistance if your business has suffered and much more.

We will also push ahead on other important topics, for example, broadening our “Outspoken” project led by reporters Kaytlyn Leslie and Cassandra Garibay to other issues of concern for residents under the age of 40. And we’ll continue to search for solutions to our housing imbalance and high cost of living, building on the work of Lindsey Holden’s “Substandard of Living” series examining how low-income residents are underserved by a county whose job it is to protect them.

On that topic, we’re still working to raise money to add new reporting resources. You can make a tax-deductible donate to our future coverage of housing at givebutter.com/TheTribune. We are only halfway to our goal of $30,000, and time is running short.

This holiday season, we’re also partnering with the United Way to raise money for those in our community facing food insecurity. To donate, go to United Way SLO’s giving page and under Donation Designation, select “The Tribune-Care Packages for Christmas” or “The Tribune-Covid-19 Rapid Relief Grants.”

Whether it’s through your subscription or additional help with one of our fundraising campaigns, I can’t say enough how much we appreciate your support.

You are here for us, and we will be here for you.

From all of us at The Tribune, have a safe and happy holiday.