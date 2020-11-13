San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Opinion Columns & Blogs

Look at the election returns. There was no ‘blue wave’ in SLO County

By Joe Rouleau

If there really was an earth-shaking move to the left and away from Republican values, as Tribune columnist Tom Fulks recently stated, it was not reflected in how San Luis Obispo County voters marked their ballots in the general election.

The majority of SLO County’s registered voters are Democrats, and for the most part, they voted a straight-party ticket when it came to candidates.

But voting on statewide ballot measures — most of which the Democrats in Sacramento pushed through — tells a far different story.

The Republican Party of San Luis Obispo (RPSLO) recommended voting no on all California ballot measures with two exceptions — Propositions 20 and 22.

SLO County residents voted that way on 11 of 12 initiatives, which means they agreed with the local Republican Party on nearly 92% of measures.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This was anything but a major shift to the left, as Mr. Fulks claimed.

California voters overall also were in agreement with the RPSLO recommendations on six of the 12 initiatives.

That’s still not a blue wave — more like a ripple on the surface of a mill pond.

SLO County voters read the ballot and understood how the initiatives would affect them.

They demonstrated fiscal responsibility by the fact that they were not swayed by extensive and expensive ads for propositions that would have been costly for all taxpayers.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Voters also showed a lot of common sense, as demonstrated by the results on these four measures:

The percentage of the SLO County voters who agreed with the RPSLO, as reflected above, is particularly significant since there are more registered Democrats than registered Republicans in this county and California.

More importantly, it shows the Republican Party of San Luis Obispo represents and works for the values of the majority of SLO County residents. Figures don’t lie.

Tribune columnist Joseph Rouleau is a retired supervisory special agent with the U.S. Treasury Department and a retired U.S. Naval Reserve captain. Contact him in care of letters@thetribunenews.com.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service