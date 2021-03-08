Honoring SLO County’s everyday heroes for helping us through the Year of COVID

Who’s on your COVID thank you list? Health care workers? Your supermarket checker? Your neighbor? Write us at letters@thetribunenews.com. ktanner@thetribunenews.com

Kudos to Kim at CVS

On March 5, The Trib paid tribute — rightly so — to the owner of Cafe Andreini in Arroyo Grande for her decision to temporarily close her business due to the COVID-19 illness of one of her employees until she was sure that the whole staff could safely return to work and resume serving the public.

Since you asked for other personal examples from readers, I want to mention a standout pharmacy worker at CVS on Marsh Street in SLO. Her name is Kim, which I know only because of her name tag. But I’m singling her out because even before COVID hit I’d noticed on many occasions how Kim was always solicitous of her customers, always patient with their fumblings to get their credit cards to work (including me), and always willing to go the extra mile to check out various prescription issues.

When COVID hit ... nothing changed with Kim. She has maintained the same level of openness to each customer as she showed when there was, shall we say, no potential cost to her health in doing so. Now that there’s some light at the end of the tunnel, I’m delighted to send this public “thank you” to Kim at CVS!

Robert H. Pelfrey, San Luis Obispo

Marian staff put me at ease

In early January I tested positive for COVID-19 and I had to spend one night at the Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria. I want to say thank you to the entire staff that checked me in and the doctors and nurses. I’d never had to stay in a hospital but they put my mind at ease. Thank you to all our amazing essential workers.

Michael Maldonado, Santa Maria

Father Rodolfo is our rock

Father Rodolfo, our parish priest at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Paso Robles, was the rock during the COVID-19 crisis. He worked tirelessly to continue religious services for the entire parish community. He conducted services every Sunday, whether it was virtually, indoors or outdoors, based on the county’s guidelines.

He enlisted the help of local businesses and volunteers to construct an outdoor grotto that allowed increased attendance at outdoor Masses and increased the overflow area for indoor Masses. He wasn’t just a spectator, but was directly involved as a laborer in all the work that needed to be done. Father Rodolfo has truly been an inspiration to the St. Rose Parish and the entire Paso Robles community.

Mark Hernandez, Paso Robles

Thanks, NeighborAid supporters!

With the COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding economic crisis, North County WomenAde, now North County NeighborAid, is faced with increasing requests for financial assistance. Early on, families needed food and supplies and we helped 176 households in Atascadero, Creston, Paso Robles, San Miguel, Shandon, Templeton, and the surrounding remote areas in northern San Luis Obispo County.

As the crisis has deepened, rent, DMV fees and medical supplies have also become pressing needs. All of our relief efforts are made possible through partnering with our referring human service professional: Big Brother Big Sisters, ECHO, First 5 School Readiness, Rise, SLO Department of Social Services, SLO County Drug & Alcohol Services, People’s Self Help Housing, Paso Robles Housing Authority, SLO County Public Health Department, The Link Family Resource Center, Promotores Collaborative of SLO County, Tri-Counties Regional Center, Transitions Mental Health Association, Dignity Health Medical Center, Sierra Vista Medical Center and Twin Cities Medical Center.

Thank you North County NeighborAid supporters for making all of this possible. We are tremendously blessed by the love and support we feel from our community.

Michelle Blanc, Templeton

