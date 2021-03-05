SLO County coffee shop temporarily closed due to COVID. It’s a class act worthy of thanks

An Arroyo Grande coffee shop temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. “The responsible thing to do is to close,” the owner wrote in a message to customers. AP

There’s been a whole lot of shaming going on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Condemning neighbors who refuse to mask ... “outing” restaurants that break the rules ... tsk-ing and eye-rolling when customers sidle up too close to us in line at the supermarket.

We can get so caught up in calling out what’s wrong that we forget to acknowledge the folks who get it right.

Take Cafe Andreini, a gathering spot in the Village of Arroyo Grande with a loyal crowd of regulars.

The outdoor seating area was empty on Wednesday, and a “Closed” sign was posted on the door, along with this message:

“I have always been transparent with you, my friends, my community, and this is no exception. It’s with a disappointed and slightly overwhelmed heart to have to inform you that one of our employees (has) tested positive for COVID and for the time being, I have decided to close my doors.”

The letter, signed by owner Denise Andreini, went on to explain that the business wasn’t required to close.

“While I am sure there are some of you who would encourage me to stay open, I want to assure you I have thought of every possible way to continue to stay open. However, the responsible thing to do is to close, get a professional deep clean and sanitize along with testing the rest of my employees and I will open when all my employees are healthy with a negative test result,” Andreini wrote.

That’s a class act, putting the health of employees and the community first.

The note also is a reminder that, even though SLO County is now in the red tier — which means restrictions have been relaxed — COVID hasn’t gone away, and we still need to be vigilant.

So thanks, Andreini’s, for being up front about your situation. We wish your employee a speedy recovery, and we hope to see your doors open again soon.

Thanks, too, to all the other businesses that have made financial sacrifices to keep our communities safe — sometimes in the face of surly clients and customers who didn’t want to wear masks or wait their turn to get inside the office or the grocery store.

While we’re on the subject of gratitude — and as we approach the first anniversary of this pandemic — we offer a shout-out to others who have gone above and beyond.

Remember the small army of home seamsters who made and donated fabric masks early on in the pandemic, back when face coverings were still an oddity?

The angels who founded Facebook groups like HelpSLO to bring together people in need with those willing to lend a hand?

The unsung heroes who have been delivering food to neighbors, volunteering at vaccination clinics, offering outdoor concerts to relieve the monotony of COVID lockdowns, organizing drive-by celebrations to mark graduations and birthdays and other milestones?

And last but never least, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department, led by Dr. Penny Borenstein.

You may not always have agreed with her decisions — neither have we — but never doubt that she’s always acted in the best interests of the residents of San Luis Obispo County. She’s done so with grace, humor and a calm steadiness, no matter how tired she was or overwhelmed by work or saddened by the awful toll this pandemic has taken.

This is far from a complete list.

There are many other leaders and citizens in our local communities who deserve recognition for the support they’ve provided during this year-long ordeal, which isn’t over yet.

We invite you, our readers, to tell us about them.

Drop us a line at letters@thetribunenews. com. We’ll publish your thank-you letters throughout the month of March.