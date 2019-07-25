Letters to editor: Readers weigh in on mountain lions, PG&E, vaccination bill

A firefighter hoses down a burning home on Ridge Drive during the Carr Fire in Redding on July 26, 2018. Sacramento Bee File

PG&E messed up, and we suffer?

Just so I have this straight — because PG&E failed to inspect their power lines, causing massive fires in the state, now every time it gets hot in some part of California this summer, we will all have days of mandatory power outages, leaving us with no air conditioning, refrigeration, lights, cell phone chargers, Dodger baseball. Can I be reading that right?

Mike Stiles, Los Osos

Mountain lions deserve memorial

Two years ago, I wrote to various state senators and assembly members, as well as the Ronald Reagan Memorial Library, recommending installation of signs on the Reagan Freeway (SR 118)acknowledging the loss of three mountain lions near Santa Susana Pass on the Los Angeles/Ventura County border. I received exactly zero written responses.

I would like to reiterate my call for the modest placement of two signs along the roadway, one in each direction, commemorating the mountain lion family killed by speeding vehicles. Sadly, we now need to add mountain lions P-64 and P-74 to the list of casualties, as collateral damage from the Woolsey Fire.

It is our (collective) fault that these magnificent animals are disappearing from our public lands and open spaces. The least we can do is remind ourselves, on a daily basis, of the carnage we inflict on other living beings.

Robert C. Pavlik, San Luis Obispo

Vaccination bill

Senate Bill 276 requires “stricter monitoring of doctors who approve high numbers of medical exemptions,” according to Michael Finch’s July 2 article.

“High numbers” meaning five.

If SB 276 passes, writing more than four will trigger investigations, regardless of the size of the practice — 400 or 40,000 — or if the doctor is a specialist. Even if reported doctors are cleared of wrongdoing, the state Medical Board could still place them on probation, which comes with $20,000 in annual fees, doubled malpractice insurance and loss of insurance contracts.

What doctor would dare take that risk? Who will be left to treat the fragile minority who experiences seizures, brain swelling, paralysis, loss of hearing or other adverse vaccine reactions? This bill forces doctors to violate their Hippocratic oath and continue vaccinating children they know will be further damaged.

SB 276 would force parents to play Russian Roulette with their children. Coercing parents of medically fragile children to choose between their child’s health and their right to the “free and public education” guaranteed by the California Constitution is a cruel new form a discrimination.

We should be wary of implementing “greatest good for the greatest number” based legislation as it inherently requires a sacrificial minority.

SB 276 is in the suspense file of the Assembly Appropriations Committee until the end of the legislative summer session. If it passes, it will be voted on in the Assembly floor, then the Senate floor again (because it was amended). If it passes both branches, its final step is the governor’s desk for signing. There is still time to contact your legislators.

Sara Semmes, Atascadero

Guilt by association?

Sherry Gong says her husband, the county clerk, didn’t know about her embezzlement? She said it was a highly stressful family situation that caused her to steal from the band association. Mrs. Gong then said in order to try to repay the theft she tried to borrow from extended family. And through all this family connections Mr. Gong was kept out of the loop?

Since spouses aren’t required to testify against each other it is so easy to have both parties say only one of them was aware of this embezzlement. Maybe Mrs. Gong doesn’t want a jury trial as those extended family members might have to testify about family connections? This case should go to a grand jury inquiry.

Bill Headrick, San Luis Obispo

No minced words

I probably am not the most intelligent, highly educated person to submit a letter to the public for review, and I might have been born at night — but it was not last night. So I will not mince words. Donald Trump is a cancerous tumor on America and the only way to cure that cancer is to remove it. Impeach him now!

Al Hensley, Arroyo Grande