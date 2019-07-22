Monuments to ‘ideas’ instead of people? These SLO Trib readers aren’t feeling it

MindBody co-founder, artist share plans for bronze Shakti statue The co-founder of MindBody in San Luis Obispo, California, left his job to invest in bronze sculptures of a naked woman in a yoga pose called a shakti. Blake Beltram plans to sell the statues for $225,000. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The co-founder of MindBody in San Luis Obispo, California, left his job to invest in bronze sculptures of a naked woman in a yoga pose called a shakti. Blake Beltram plans to sell the statues for $225,000.

Kerouac statue?

Time to make our move if a Jack Kerouac monument at Triangle Park is to slip under the impending SLO city public art policy change.

At least Kerouac actually stayed a while in town at the historic Osos Street hotel, and did something here to boot.

Our fallback monument proposal will be a sculptured replica of “On The Road” — no mention of the author, of course.

Robert E. Griffin, San Luis Obispo

A form censorship

I am very concerned with the recent action of the SLO City Council regarding a new public art policy. It proposes the prohibition of any representation of an individual in their public art program involving monuments/statues. My hope is that they recognize their folly and delete this new public art policy. Monuments are the oldest form of public art in our nation. To not allow the depiction of a human being in a work of art is ridiculous, but more seriously, it is a form of censorship. In my view it sets a dangerous precedent. The council is on a slippery slope. What is next, the burning of books that deal with human beings? Have we not learned the lessons of history?

I understand the SLO Mayor has pushed for this policy because she personally objects to the historical male subject of a statue proposed for Mitchell Park. She has every right to object to something, but that is no reason to create bad policy, especially one many consider oppressive. I encourage the SLO City Council to withdraw their new policy.

Trudy Jarratt, Chair, Arroyo Grande Public Art Committee; Past Co-Chair, Art In Public Places (Countywide) Coalition

SLO, the nanny state

The SLO City Council’s proposal to ban monuments of people combines political correctness run amok with the nanny state and 1984.

The council appears to believe residents and visitors are rather dim children unable to comprehend context or history.

This proposal is a caricature of Fox “News” portrayal of liberal governance. Is the goal is to make SLO a national laughingstock?

The answer will come when the council votes on this issue.

Tom Murray, Arroyo Grande

What, exactly, does an idea look like?

Group decisions frequently kill or maim the integrity of a singular idea or concept. The irony should not be lost in considering the SLO City Council vote on public art policy to not include humans, but concepts and ideas only.

I ask Mayor Heidi Harmon and the council to tell us, what does an idea look like? How would it be cast?

Indeed, humans are flawed, but are they not the progenitor of concepts and ideas, movements and history?

I think I understand the decency and sensitivity behind their desire not to lionize those who may have said or done something offensive, but that kind of action is a pathway to revisionist thinking and makes silly policy.

Imperfect humans have done extraordinary things. Celebrating the likes of Martin Luther King Jr., Abraham Lincoln, Sojourner Truth, the Chinese gandy dancers, Crazy Horse, Madame Curie, the Marines on Iwo Jima, and many others is a good thing to do. How would any of these singularly inspirational women and men be displayed as concepts or ideas?

How would the libraries and learning citadels of the world look, void of their busts of Socrates, Plato, Voltaire, etc.?

Tom Cochrun, Cambria