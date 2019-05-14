Letters to the Editor Tribune gets roasted over Chick-fil-A editorial

Gay rights groups and others protest outside the Chick-fil-A restaurant at Cal Poly in 2012. The Tribune

‘Teapot tempest’ over Chick-fil-A





The Trib’s teapot tempest against a fast food chain is itself nothing but anti-religious hate speech. Like most liberal activists, the hard-left editorial board at the SLO Tribune asserts a long-refuted lie that Chick-fil-A discriminates against LGBTQ people, based on nothing more substantial than the religious faith of its founder.

Depriving people of faith of their First Amendment rights based on lie makes The Tribune’s editorial board a far worse offender than any perceived offense from the people of integrity who run Chick-fil-A. The Trib’s breach of ethics lays bare their true agenda, censorship. Simply put, you want to silence people of faith.

I realize a news organization can advocate censorship without being prosecuted, but if Chick-fil-A suffers loss or is removed from the Cal Poly campus, I think they should file a civil rights lawsuit against the SLO Tribune and McClatchy for every penny Devin Nunes doesn’t get. It is wrong to silence free speech; worse to silence dissent over freedom of religion. Perhaps the appropriate quid-pro-quo is for us who value freedom of speech and freedom of conscience to end our subscriptions and advertising relationships with The Tribune.

Bruce Curtis, Los Osos

Armstrong’s right, Trib is wrong

Thanks to your staff for the cogent editorial in the May 13 Tribune regarding Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong’s comments about the presence of Chick-fil-A on campus. When I first read his remarks in your paper, I thought they were absolutely accurate and applauded his decision to take a stand against stultifying political correctness, embracing true inclusiveness and diversity of thought. But you rescued me from error by clarifying the limits of diversity and inclusiveness.

Had I known years ago there are only two forms of diversity accepted in progressive thought: skin color (which can’t be changed) and sexual orientation ( which many psychologists also consider immutable) I would have saved time thinking for myself regarding politics and religion. I now understand that I can stop worrying about those matters, and only need to check the internet every couple weeks to find out how I to properly think about theology and social thought.

Similarly, I realized that my concept of inclusiveness was foolishly broad, and that I only need include as colleagues and associates those whose thinking does not deviate from my own in one iota now that my conscience has been properly woke.

Roger D. Randall, Los Osos

Chick-fil-A does not discriminate

Because you do not agree with speech, does not mean you are being discriminated against or someone is hateful.

The amount of bigotry and unfounded hatred expressed by some students and our local media toward intellectual diversity and free speech is upsetting! Calling the belief that marriage is between a man and a woman “hate speech” is actual hate speech.

There are no complaints that Chick-fil-A has discriminated against LGBT persons as customers or employees, which should be the only issue. Advancing the LGBT agenda by calling those with a different viewpoint as hateful and bigoted is itself hateful and bigoted.

According to The Tribune, only groups that support LGBT goals should be allowed to operate or have speech rights. Just because LGBT people were treated badly in the past, is no excuse for them to behave badly in the present. Take your deserved win and be gracious.

Only racists consider diversity by skin color alone. It is conservative and libertarian viewpoints that are needed for intellectual diversity, not more LGBT activism.

The bad actors here are the LGBT activists who feel only their rights and opinions matter, and The Tribune whose failure to defend free speech is too obvious.