Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor: Readers say Chick-fil-A doesn’t belong at Cal Poly, dunes are dangerous

Gay rights groups protested outside the Chick-fil-A restaurant at Cal Poly in 2012. The fast-food outlet recently came under renewed scrutiny when the Academic Senate urged it be banned from campus. The Tribune

As recently as 2017, Chick-fil-A assured its stockholders that the company would uphold equality for LGBTQ persons. Yet during that same year Chick-fil-A gave $1.8 million in financial support to anti-LGBTQ organizations.

President Armstrong recently stated that he will continue to maintain one of Chick-fil-A’s franchises on the Cal Poly campus. He claims he must protect this massive corporation’s First Amendment right to discriminate against marginalized groups.

This decision by President Armstrong reminds me of the White Nationalist Milo Yiannopoulos. Recently, Facebook decided not to give a platform to Mr. Yiannopoulos because of his hate speech and the Australian government rejected Milo’s application for a visa. Nevertheless, Cal Poly decided twice that providing an on-campus platform for Milo was acceptable.

Just because hate speech and racist expression is within one’s rights does not make it right. Cal Poly may be acting within the letter of the law, but it is acting immorally when it continues to provide aid and comfort to bad actors promoting discrimination against marginalized groups.

Allan Cooper, San Luis Obispo

Deaths at the dunes

Is all the money generated by the OHV park worth the loss of human life? Many have suffered fatal injuries from ATV crashes since the park first opened to vehicle traffic. The annual figures for the last 10 years or so are virtually impossible to obtain through online research. I tried.

The main reason for my letter is to remind everyone that two people recently died from crashes within the span of a week. Let me repeat that, two tragic deaths in one week!

If you add the recent shooting at the Oceano Dunes, the place is becoming even more dangerous.

It will never happen but it’s still nice to dream of a day when driving on the beach is replaced by a saner and healthier use for the beautiful dunes. One that would attract a wide variety of potential visitors and provide revenue too.

Hey, we’ve got a lot of smart, creative people around here. We could do it!

I know, dream on.

Vic Montalban, Arroyo Grande

King Donald?

We are all well acquainted with Donald Trump’s visceral attacks on the press. Trump is trying to silence criticism and he does this by saying any criticism of him or his policies is “fake news.”

But Trump has outdone himself by refusing to allow his attorney general and others in his administration to testify before Congress. This is another attack on our democracy. We are a nation “of the people, by the people and for the people.” This is the moral principle that underpins our democracy. The job of the president and the executive branch of our democracy is to carry out the will of the people, not to obstruct it.

Remember that we declared a revolt from British rule 242 years ago precisely because the American people wanted to throw off the chains of monarchy. They wanted to secure their natural rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. To do this they had to institute a new form of government that derived its just powers from the consent of the governed. They achieved this extraordinary goal by establishing a representative form of democracy. It is this that Donald Trump is opposing — by diminishing and obstructing the powers of Congress. Trump wants to be king. I want to protect our democracy. Do you?

Laurence Houlgate, San Luis Obispo

Praise for performance

What a breath of fresh air! Mary Anne Anderson’s one-woman show was such a delight to see and hear. Humorous, riveting, jaw-dropping and musical, it was a walk down Melody Lane with the poignant tug of Mary Anne’s life journey. Her voice is that of an angel, musically gifted and physically fluid as water, she transports you through your own life’s journey as she shares hers.

If you missed her two performances at the Cambria Center for the Arts, it was a big miss! If you saw it, you were transformed by this life-altering experience. It needs to be brought back for all to see. Let’s get this show back for all who missed it or just want to see it again … and again!