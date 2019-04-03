Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor: Readers argue for a SLO County pollen-control ordinance

The March 31 article on allergy-friendly landscaping was a real eye opener. Each year at this time, as the oak tree next door starts to shed pollen, I get allergies. Nurseries here should have allergy-potential tags on all plants sold. They should not be allowed to keep selling more and more highly allergenic plants.

As for all these great many new housing developments starting up here in SLO, all of their landscape plants should be allergy-friendly. A strong pollen-control ordinance is needed for both the city and county. I’ve read that climate change is increasing the length of the allergy season and also increasing the amount of pollen produced. We shouldn’t wait to make these changes, but should do it now. I encourage you to take the lead.

Vicki Stover, San Luis Obispo

Another fan of allergy-friendly plants

I read the recent Liz and Dan Krieger “Times Past” article about allergies and trees with great interest. I live in Ancaster, Ontario, inthe Toronto area of Canada. Here we already have two district school boards that have committed to allergy-friendly landscaping. No male clonal, native or non-native, pollen-producing, asthma-causing shrubs and trees in the schoolyard.

We have the first “Bravery Park” in Orangeville, Ontario and another in Prince George, British Columbia . Each one is dedicated to the brave and courageous soldiers who served in Afghanistan.

These “Bravery Parks” are planted with allergy-friendly plants, shrubs and trees.

I am a retired educator and horticulturist, and I want to see all schools using allergy-friendly landscaping. It makes no sense at all to plant allergenic shrubs and trees where our children go to school.

San Luis Obispo, which is the home to Tom Ogren, who did this impressive international known research, should be setting an example for all of California, indeed for all of the USA and Canada and European countries.

Peter Prakke, Ontario, Canada

Students need more protection from predators

Regarding the recent sexual misconduct at Nipomo High School, it’s clear we need new laws to require disclosure of a teacher’s past misconduct, especially as related to the safety of students (“Lucia Mar ignored students’ warning about ‘predatory’ wrestling coach,” March 4).

It astonishes me that there are no laws to protect us from predators. As a high school student, I spend most of my time in classrooms and around teachers. I would hope my school would never hire someone who would threaten my safety. It’s clear schools are not doing enough, thereby putting students at risk to predators.

My school, Paso Robles High, is no exception, as we saw four years ago when a teacher was hired who had a history of sex crimes involving students. Although he is now in prison for an illegal sexual relationship with one of his students, it is still worrisome. I should not be fearful that one of my teachers could attempt to sexually assault me or any of my other classmates. It is the school’s responsibility to keep their students safe. The school system has failed us, and we must enact legal protections before another student is victimized.