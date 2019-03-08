Letters to the editor: Readers discuss polling places, perils of socialism

A man wearing the iconic red beret of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, featuring a photo of current President Nicolas Maduro with Chavez, salutes as he waits to enter the Historic Military Museum to visit the leader's remains on the sixth anniversary of his death in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. President Chavez was eventually allowed unprecedented powers. A reader says that President Trump may attempt to establish an oligarchy led by the absurdly rich, rather than a socialist state. Eduardo Verdugo AP