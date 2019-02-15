My interview with a hypothetical Kamala Harris supporter

In my last column, written prior to Jan 27, I raised the question: “Where’s the ‘right to choose’ when it comes to health insurance?”
It was a prescient question given that our junior U.S. senator, Kamala Harris, kicked off her campaign for the presidency on Jan. 27, after which she declared that private insurance plans should be outlawed, thereby eliminating everyone’s right to choose their own insurance plan.
Now that Ms. Harris is the current media darling for the Democratic nomination (at the moment), I thought it might be fun to imagine interviewing a hypothetical young person (YP) who attended her campaign kick-off announcement.
E.B.: Why are you an enthusiastic supporter of Ms. Harris for president?
YP: I liked when she said, “healthcare is a fundamental right” and that she will “deliver that right with Medicare for all.” Also, I liked her saying that “education is a fundamental right” and that she will ‘guarantee that right with universal pre-K and debt-free college.” I really like the idea of getting free stuff.
E.B: Ms. Harris wants to eliminate insurance companies, private insurance plans and give government complete control over our healthcare system. Does that resemble any political system to you?”
YP: I’m not sure what you mean.
E.B.: Are you familiar with socialism?
YP: Oh … I get what you mean. I think.
E.B.: Do you think socialism and capitalism can co-exist?
YP: I’ve never thought about it.
E.B.: Do you think socialism and our U.S. Constitution can co-exist?
YP: Umm. Yeah? Maybe? I’m not really sure.
E.B.: Do you think socialism and our Bill of Rights can co-exist?
YP: Silence
E.B.: Do you think socialism and our three co-equal branches of government with checks-and-balance powers can co-exist?
YP: These questions are getting way too hard!
E.B.: Sorry. Here’s an easier one: How much will Medicare for all cost?
YP: It won’t cost anything because it’ll be free. If I get sick, I’ll go to a doctor and get treated. That one was easy!
E.B.: How will the doctor be paid?
YP: The government will pay him … or her.
E.B.: With what money?
YP: From savings generated by scrapping the current system and creating this new program.
E.B: What savings?
YP: I don’t know, but that’s what Kamala, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are saying. I heard it on CNN, so it must be true.
E.B.: What if I told you the so-called savings will come from reimbursing doctors and hospitals about 40 percent less than they’re currently receiving?
YP: That’s OK by me. They get paid too much as it is. I mean, have you ever noticed the cars they drive?!
E.B: So, after a doctor has shelled out hundreds of thousands of dollars for his medical degree, gone deep into debt with student loans, and paid for an expensive liability insurance policy in case of a malpractice lawsuit, you think he would be happy receiving a huge pay cut?
YP: Maybe not. But at least future doctors won’t have to pay anything to get their medical degree!
E.B.: Do you think doctors might quit or hospitals shut down if they start getting less than what it costs to stay in business?
YP: Hmm, possibly.
E.B.: What do you think would happen if there were fewer doctors and hospitals available for people to go to and the demand to visit them increased because access has been guaranteed as a right to everyone?
YP: Ummm … I’m beginning to understand what you’re saying.
E.B.: Now that we’ve dealt with the savings side, let’s move on. What if I told you that Medicare for all is estimated to cost tens of trillions of dollars over a decade?
YP: I don’t believe it! Besides, even if it costs that much, we’re a rich country and we can afford it.
E.B.: What do you think about our national debt?
YP: I don’t think about it. I mean, I’ve heard people say our country is going bankrupt, but they’ve been saying that forever and it hasn’t happened yet. Besides, the government can always print more money. Or tax rich people more.
E.B: Did you ever take economics in school?
YP: No, but I read about home economics in my mom’s junior high textbook. Does that count?
E.B.: Have you ever enrolled in a history class?”
YP: I took an art history course once.
E.B.: Have you taken any math classes?
YP: Yeah, but I’m not very good at math. Thank goodness for that calculator app on my iPhone!
E.B.: What about political science?
YP: Nah, I don’t like politics much.
E.B.: How much will it cost to guarantee debt-free college?
YP: Well, I’ve been told to say it won’t cost anything because it’ll be free. But now ...
E.B.: Are you registered to vote?”
YP: Not yet, but you and Kamala have inspired me to go do that right now.
E.B.: Do you plan on voting for Ms. Harris in the California primary next year?
YP: After talking with you, not a chance!
E.B.: Thank you for your time.
Ed Bogusch is a UC Santa Barbara graduate, a writer and a retired business analyst and purchasing manager for Lockheed Martin. He writes a conservative column for The Tribune approximately once a month, in rotation with liberal columnist Tom Fulks.
