Dear Trib: Bring back ‘Non Sequitur’

Trib should redact Trump ‘comic strip’
I read with interest Editor Joe Tarica’s comments in the paper about Wiley Miller (full disclosure – no relation to me) and his comic strip, “Non Sequitur.” I agree with your conclusion that Mr. Miller failed to maintain appropriate standards with his vulgar addition to the strip.
I am saddened that his expression of free speech is cause for banishment from our newspaper. The man apologized for his slip of the pen.
I appreciate that you will, going forward, work to ensure such vulgarity does not appear in the pages of the newspaper again.
So, in solidarity with you, I ask that The Tribune, going forward, redact the profane, the vulgar, the hateful, the racist, the sexist, and the untrue from the daily comic strip that is the untrustworthy Donald Trump.
James W. “Bill” Miller, Paso Robles
Cowardly Trib
I began reading comic pages at 6 years of age in 1945 and they are still an important part of my daily paper.
I want to go on record as disagreeing with your removing “Non Sequitur.” You already demonstrated spinelessness in removing Doonesbury. Two great strips lost because someone was offended. “He who has offended no one, has done nothing.”
Tony Hyman, Shell Beach
New motto
A suggestion for a new Trump/Republican Party motto courtesy of “Non Sequitur.” “It’s time to make the earth flat again!”
Barbara Nordin, Morro Bay
Nooooo!
How can you cancel “Non Sequitur”? Trump has said that “F” word in the past and he is still in your newspaper. Let’s be fair and lighten up. And, it is pretty funny that no one caught it.
Kenny Hayes, Cambria
Bring it back!
No censorship! Bring back “Non Sequitur.”
Lance Young, San Luis Obispo
Comments